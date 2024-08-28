Despite the boycott of McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) in the Middle East, a decrease in net income, and reserved expectations for Q3 2024, the company's stock price is approaching an all-time high. McDonald's business model once again proves its effectiveness. This article covers the company's revenue streams, its growth potential, and a technical analysis of MCD's shares, on which McDonald's stock forecast is based.
McDonald's business model is unique, combining elements of the conventional restaurant business with franchising and real estate management. McDonald's main revenue streams are divided into four key categories:
This business model allows the company to sustain long-term growth and diversify revenue streams. In its quarterly earnings report, McDonald's publishes data on revenues from franchised and company-operated restaurants separately, while income from other segments is recorded in the Other Revenues section.
McDonald's released its Q2 2024 financial data on 29 July 2024. Below are the Q2 results compared to the corresponding period in 2023:
McDonald's fundamental analysis shows that franchisees remain the company's primary revenue stream. For comparison, expenses in the franchising segment account for 16% of revenue, while company-owned restaurant costs reach 83% of cash inflows. This means it is more profitable for McDonald's to develop its business through franchising rather than opening and running restaurants. Although McDonald's did not exceed last year's figures, a 45% operating margin indicates its flexibility in financial management.
In the Q2 2024 report comments, McDonald's management outlined several difficulties faced by the company. The main challenge was a significant slowdown in the fast-food sector's growth in major markets such as Australia, Germany, Canada, and the US. This was due to lower consumer activity and inflationary pressures, which increased the company's expenses by 20-40%, resulting in higher menu prices. Additionally, military actions in the Middle East negatively affected sales in countries with predominantly Muslim populations. China also saw sluggish demand, but opening new restaurants offset this.
McDonald's management provided a cautious outlook for Q3 2024, expecting continued challenging economic conditions that could affect financial results. In particular, the company highlighted possible ongoing inflationary pressures, slowing consumer spending, and currency fluctuations that could negatively impact revenue.
Despite these challenges, McDonald's expects positive contributions from digital sales and loyalty programs and successful product innovations (e.g., the Best Burger project), which could support revenue growth.
Management did not provide specific numerical revenue forecasts for Q3 2024, limiting itself to stating that the current macroeconomic environment requires 'restraint' in expectations.
Competition in the fast-food market is intense, and although McDonald's revenue is diversified, the company still depends on consumer demand in both its company-owned units and franchise locations. Therefore, it is essential to keep up with the times, introduce new technologies, study consumer habits, and develop a more appealing menu. McDonald's is implementing the following projects to increase competitiveness and customer retention:
Intense competition – McDonald's faces fierce competition at a global level, both from large fast-food chains (Burger King, KFC, Wendy's) and smaller local players. The growing popularity of alternative food formats, including a healthy eating concept and specialised restaurants, and the rapid growth in food deliveries create additional challenges.
Exposure to boycotts and reputational risks – the company is often criticised for its business practices, including environmental issues, ingredient use, working conditions, and impact on public health. The recent boycott of McDonald's in the Middle East forced the company to buy back 225 restaurants in Israel from franchisee Alonyal Ltd. The report indicates that the company generates fewer returns from owning restaurants directly than operating them through franchising.
McDonald's Corp shares have been trading between 253 and 293 USD since October 2022. The price slightly surpassed the lower boundary of the range in October 2023 and July 2024, but investor interest in the company's shares rose during this period, pushing up the stock price. This situation demonstrates that 253 USD and lower is the price that market participants consider acceptable for buying McDonald's shares. At 293 USD, there was a lack of buyer interest at that price level. It is obvious that investors speculated on the company's stock over the past two years, buying it at the lower boundary of the price range and selling at the upper one.
The stock price is approaching the 293 USD resistance level again, marking the third time this level has been reached, and it is more aggressive this time, as the shares covered the price range of 40 USD in just four days. MCD stock forecast based on this information suggests two scenarios:
McDonald's Corp stock analysis and forecastSummary
In a high-tech world, competition in the fast-food market has increased significantly, and, as the Q2 2024 report shows, it is difficult for McDonald's to maintain high growth rates. However, the company's current business model, introduced in the early 1950s, still proves effective.
McDonald's shares are less about speculation and more about long-term financial investments, for which the company has traditionally rewarded its investors with steadily increasing dividend payouts and share repurchases.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.