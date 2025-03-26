Adobe has failed to meet expectations regarding AI monetisation, while Super Micro Computer is working to rebuild investor confidence following reporting inconsistencies. Shares in both companies are declining.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) has reported growth in key financial metrics but has issued a cautious forecast for the next period. Investors are disappointed by the slow pace of AI monetisation. Meanwhile, Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) has avoided delisting from NASDAQ and provided an optimistic outlook for Q3 of the 2025 financial year. However, market participants have lost confidence in the company due to its inconsistent financial reporting.

This article outlines the key figures from the quarterly reports of Adobe Inc. and Super Micro Computer, Inc., alongside a technical analysis of ADBE and SMCI. Based on this, forecasts for Adobe and Super Micro Computer shares are presented for Q2 of the 2025 calendar year.

Adobe Inc. Q1 2025 financial report

Adobe reported strong results for Q1 2025, ending on 28 February 2025, with record revenue of 5.71 billion USD, marking a 10% increase compared to the previous year, and earnings per share (EPS) of 5.08 USD, 13% higher than last year’s figure. This surpassed analyst expectations of 4.97 USD per share and 5.66 billion USD in revenue.

The company highlighted the contribution of its innovations in Artificial Intelligence, such as Acrobat AI Assistant and Firefly, which generated 125 million USD in annual recurring revenue (ARR), with plans to double this figure by the end of the 2025 financial year.

Despite the strong results, investor reaction was negative. Adobe’s shares fell by 14% by the end of the trading session due to concerns over the unchanged full-year forecast of 23.3-23.55 billion USD in revenue and 20.20-20.50 USD in EPS, as well as doubts about the pace of AI monetisation.

For Q2 2025, Adobe forecasts revenue in the range of 5.77-5.82 billion USD and EPS of 4.95-5.00 USD, which is in line with analyst estimates but reflects caution due to economic challenges and the expected impact of currency fluctuations amounting to 200 million USD during the 2025 financial year.

Adobe Inc. stock forecast for Q2 2025

On the daily timeframe, Adobe’s shares are trading within a descending channel and have dropped to the channel’s lower boundary, which now acts as a support level. A convergence has formed on the MACD indicator, signalling a potential increase in the share price. Based on the current dynamics of Adobe’s shares, we will consider the potential price movements for Q2 2025.

The primary forecast for Adobe’s stock suggests a rebound from the support level at 380 USD, followed by an increase in price towards the resistance level at 465 USD. If this resistance is breached, the share price may rise to the trendline at 500 USD.

The alternative forecast for Adobe’s shares suggests a breach of the support level at 380 USD. In this case, the share price may fall to 320 USD.





Super Micro Computer, Inc. Q2 2025 financial report

25 February 2025 was the final day for Super Micro Computer, Inc. to submit its financial reports; failure to do so would have resulted in its delisting from NASDAQ. Super Micro met the exchange’s requirements and, on 25 February, published its reports for the 2024 financial year, along with the Q1 and Q2 reports for the 2025 financial year. According to the Q2 2025 report, the company’s revenue rose by 54%, reaching 5.68 billion USD, driven by strong demand for server systems used in AI. Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to 0.51 USD, falling short of analysts’ forecast of 0.61 USD.

Looking ahead, Super Micro Computer forecasts revenue for Q3 2025 ranging from 5.0 to 6.0 billion USD and EPS between 0.46 and 0.62 USD. The annual revenue forecast has been revised down to 23.5-25.0 billion USD, compared to the previously expected range of 26.0-30.0 billion USD.

CEO Charles Liang is optimistic about the future, setting a goal to achieve 40.0 billion USD in annual revenue by the beginning of the 2026 financial year, driven by the implementation of liquid cooling technologies and AI-powered server solutions.

Despite the growth in key financial metrics and the optimistic forecast, investors have shown limited interest in the company’s stock. Issues with financial reporting, an SEC fine for accounting violations, the delisting of its shares in 2018, and the threat of delisting in 2025 have severely undermined market confidence in the company.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. stock forecast for 2025

Super Micro Computer shares are currently trading within a descending channel, with a “Flag” pattern forming on the chart, suggesting a potential further decline in price. Based on the current Super Micro Computer stock performance, here are the likely price movements for 2025:

The primary forecast for Super Micro Computer stock suggests a break below the support level at 35 USD, leading to a further price drop to 20 USD. This outlook is supported by the inconsistent actions of the company’s management regarding financial reporting, which has periodically exposed the stock to the threat of delisting from the NASDAQ exchange.

The alternative forecast for Super Micro Computer shares suggests a break above the resistance at 50 USD, which could raise the share price to 64 USD.



