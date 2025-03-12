NVIDIA and Broadcom reported increases in revenue and profit for the past quarter. However, Broadcom anticipates further improvement in its financial performance, while NVIDIA has warned of a potential decline in its gross margin.

This article presents the key figures from the quarterly reports of NVIDIA Corp and Broadcom, Inc., along with a technical analysis of NVDA and AVGO, serving as the basis for the stock forecasts for NVIDIA and Broadcom in March 2025.

NVIDIA Corp Q4 2025 financial report

On 26 February, NVIDIA reported a 78% increase in revenue compared to the previous year, reaching 39.3 billion USD in Q4 of the 2025 financial year. The primary growth driver was strong demand for the Blackwell GPU architecture. The data centre segment’s revenue exceeded expectations, totalling 35.6 billion USD. However, the gross margin declined due to higher production costs associated with the accelerated rollout of Blackwell systems and chips.

The company expects its revenue to reach 43.0 billion USD in Q1 of the 2026 financial year, exceeding forecasts from external analysts. However, NVIDIA’s management has warned of a potential decline in the gross margin in the upcoming quarter. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress stated that the increased costs related to ramping up Blackwell production are temporarily reducing profitability. Nevertheless, a recovery to 75% is expected by the end of the year.

Despite NVIDIA’s strong financial performance, its shares fell by more than 8% following the report’s release. Analysts attribute this to concerns over slowing growth, potential market saturation, and geopolitical risks, including export restrictions on semiconductor shipments to China and Taiwan. A reduction in capital expenditure by key NVIDIA clients – such as Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft – is also expected, which could negatively impact the company’s future sales.

While NVIDIA has delivered impressive financial results, investor concerns about growth momentum and geopolitical uncertainty have resulted in a cautious outlook for 2025.

NVIDIA Corp stock price forecast for March 2025

On the daily timeframe, NVIDIA’s share price has broken below the 100-day Moving Average, indicating a potential downtrend or a prolonged correction. The release of the quarterly report has added pressure on the stock, pushing the price towards support at 100 USD. Based on the current NVIDIA stock performance, the potential movements of NVDA shares in March 2025 are as follows:

The primary forecast for NVIDIA Corp shares projects a test of support at the 100 USD level, followed by a rebound and a price increase towards resistance at 140 USD.

The alternative forecast for NVIDIA Corp shares anticipates a breach of support at 100 USD, potentially driving the price down to 76 USD.





Broadcom, Inc. Q1 2025 financial report

Broadcom, Inc. reported strong financial results for Q1 of the 2025 financial year, with revenue of 14.9 billion USD, a 25% increase from the same period last year, surpassing analysts’ expectations.

The primary growth driver was a sharp surge in artificial intelligence (AI) revenue, which rose by 77% to reach 4.1 billion USD. This reflects the high demand for Broadcom’s custom AI chips, particularly from cloud companies seeking more cost-effective alternatives to expensive processors.

The company’s outlook for Q2 of the 2025 financial year forecasts a total revenue of approximately 14.9 billion USD, slightly above analysts’ predictions. AI semiconductor revenue is expected to grow to 4.4 billion USD, reinforcing the ongoing expansion in this segment.

Broadcom’s stock price surged by 10% following the report’s release.

Broadcom’s strong results for Q1 2025 and the optimistic outlook for Q2 underscore the company’s robust position in the semiconductor industry, particularly in the rapidly growing AI segment.

Broadcom, Inc. stock forecast for March 2025

Broadcom's stock price has broken below the 100-day Moving Average on the daily timeframe, suggesting the potential for a downward trend or a prolonged correction. Based on the current Broadcom stock performance, the potential movements of AVGO in March 2025 are as follows:

The primary forecast for Broadcom, Inc. shares suggests an increase from the current level to the nearest resistance at 223 USD. If this resistance is breached, the stock price could rise to an all-time high of 250 USD, supported by the company's optimistic outlook for Q2 2025.

The alternative forecast for Broadcom, Inc. stock anticipates a break below the 184 USD support level, with the share price potentially falling to 160 USD.



