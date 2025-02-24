McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) Q4 2024 earnings report showed steady performance. The company met its expected earnings per share but fell slightly short of revenue forecasts due to lower consumer spending and the impact of an E. coli outbreak in the US. Despite these challenges, management expressed optimism about 2025. Investor reaction to the report was positive, with shares rising 4.7%, indicating confidence in the company's long-term prospects.
This article examines McDonald's Corp, providing a fundamental analysis of McDonald's (MCD) earnings report and a technical analysis of McDonald's Corp shares, which underpins the price forecast for MCD in 2025. It also describes the company's business model, assesses the risks associated with investing in McDonald's Corp stock, and presents expert predictions for McDonald's Corp shares.
McDonald's Corp is the world's largest fast-food restaurant chain, founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald (McDonald Brothers) in San Bernardino, California. In 1955, Ray Kroc (Raymond Kroc) joined the company and transformed it into an international franchise. The company went public on 21 April 1965, listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MCD).
McDonald's specialises in selling burgers, fries, beverages, and other fast-food products. The company is expanding its digital services and loyalty programs while adapting its menu to local markets.
McDonald's also owns one of the world's largest real estate portfolios. A significant portion of its profits comes from leasing properties to its franchisees, making it a restaurant business and a major player in commercial real estate.
McDonald's business model is unique, combining elements of the traditional restaurant industry with franchising and real estate management. The company's main revenue streams fall into four key categories:
This diversified business model allows the company to sustain long-term growth and reduce reliance on a single revenue stream. In its quarterly earnings reports, McDonald's provides separate financial data for franchised and company-operated restaurants, while income from other segments is recorded under Other Revenues.
On 29 October, McDonald's released its financial results for Q3 2024. Below is a comparison with the same period in 2023:
In its commentary on the report, McDonald's management highlighted cautious consumer behaviour and inflationary pressures, which affected sales, resulting in a flat performance overall. In the US, a modest increase was recorded, with comparable sales rising by 0.3%, driven by successful promotions and menu enhancements. However, international markets saw a decline, reflecting shifts in consumer preferences.
For its Q4 2024 outlook, management did not provide specific numerical forecasts but expressed a cautious stance regarding the future economic environment. They noted that they anticipated ongoing challenges related to consumer spending and potential adverse effects from currency fluctuations, particularly in emerging markets. Despite these challenges, McDonald's leadership remained optimistic about its long-term strategic initiatives. In particular, the focus was on rebuilding consumer trust following a recent E. coli incident in the US, which had affected the brand's reputation, and strengthening marketing efforts to attract customers.
On 10 February, McDonald's released its Q4 2024 report, indicating that revenue remained unchanged compared to the same period in 2023. Below are the key financial metrics:
According to CEO Chris Kempczinski, McDonald's faced external challenges in Q4 2024, including a decline in consumer spending and an incident involving bacterial contamination in its products, which negatively affected overall performance. He noted that while the results were generally strong, they fell short of expectations in some international markets and customer traffic trends.
The company remains optimistic about profitability growth in 2025. Management forecasts that the operating margin will rise to a mid-to-high range, exceeding the 46.3% adjusted margin achieved in 2024. In 2025, McDonald's will focus on affordable menu options to attract budget-conscious consumers and on its global digital transformation, which has already become a key driver of revenue growth.
Despite flat revenue and net income in Q4 2024, investors responded positively to McDonald's optimistic 2025 outlook, leading to a 4.7% increase in its share price following the report's release.
No analysts recommend selling McDonald's shares.
On the weekly timeframe, McDonald's shares are trading within an upward channel after breaking through resistance at 289 USD. Based on the current price dynamics, we assess the potential performance of McDonald's Corp stock in 2025.
The optimistic McDonald's Corp stock forecast: shares are expected to continue rising from the current level to the upper boundary of the channel at 360 USD. This scenario is the primary one, as the company anticipates improving its financial performance.
Alternative McDonald's Corp stock outlook: a break below support at 289 USD could lead to a decline towards the trendline at 270 USD. This movement would be considered a correction within the broader uptrend. A rebound from the trendline would indicate the end of the correction and a resumption of the upward trend, with a target at the channel boundary expected to reach 380 USD by that time.
When investing in McDonald's Corp stock, it is essential to consider the risks the company may face in 2025. Below are the key risks:
McDonald's Q4 2024 report shows the company's resilience in facing challenges, particularly the E. coli incident. Despite this, McDonald's has growth potential in 2025. Investments in automation through AI and self-service technology will improve efficiency and reduce costs. Meanwhile, menu innovations, further expansion into emerging markets, growth in the McDelivery business, and loyalty programs will strengthen customer engagement and drive sales.
The risks include high inflation, shifts in consumer habits, and the fallout from the food safety incident. Therefore, McDonald's must rebuild consumer trust through enhanced food safety measures. If the company can overcome these obstacles, it is likely to achieve growth in its financial performance in 2025.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.