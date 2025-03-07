Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) delivered strong financial results in Q4 2024, with revenues rising by 36% year-on-year. The company provided an optimistic outlook for 2025, forecasting further growth in revenues and profits. However, Palantir’s shares have been experiencing heightened volatility due to concerns over potential Pentagon budget cuts and share sales by the company’s management.
This article examines Palantir Technologies, Inc., outlines the sources of its revenues, reviews its Q4 2024 performance, and presents expectations for 2025. Additionally, it provides a forecast for Palantir’s stock in 2025.
Palantir Technologies was founded in 2003 by Peter Thiel, Alexander Karp, Joseph Lonsdale, Stephen Cohen, and Nathan Gеttings. The company went public on 30 September 2020 under the PLTR ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange.
Palantir specialises in developing software for big data analysis, including Gotham, designed for national security and intelligence agencies; Foundry, for the corporate sector; and Apollo, for deploying software releases. These products are available to both government and private clients, providing software solutions for data management and analysis, emphasising privacy and security.
Palantir’s revenue primarily comes from the sale of licences for its software products and the provision of related services. The main revenue streams are listed below:
As a result, Palantir’s total revenue is generated through a combination of licensed software sales, subscriptions, professional services, and long-term contracts with government and private clients.
Palantir Technologies released its Q3 2024 data on 4 November 2024. The key report highlights are outlined below:
Revenue by segment and region:
The report shows that the US government remains Palantir Technologies’ primary source of revenue, contributing nearly half of the company’s total revenue. Palantir forecasted revenue of 767.0-771.0 million USD in Q4 2024, representing a 5-6% increase compared to the previous quarter.
Palantir Technologies, Inc. Q4 2024 report
Palantir Technologies released its Q4 2024 results on 3 February 2025. The key report highlights are as follows:
Revenue by segment:
Palantir’s CEO, Alexander Karp, noted that the Q4 results continue to impress, emphasising that the company’s early assumptions about the widespread adoption and accessibility of large language models were correct, driving significant growth. He also described the results as part of a long-term vision, saying that Palantir is still in the early stages of a multi-year revolution, for which the company has spent over two decades preparing.
For 2025, Palantir provided an optimistic forecast, expecting revenue in the range of 3.74-3.76 billion USD, equivalent to a year-on-year growth of approximately 31%. These expectations significantly exceed analysts’ previous consensus estimates, reflecting confidence in the steady demand for the company’s AI platforms and software.
US commercial revenue is projected to reach 1.07 billion USD, representing a 54% increase from 2024. In addition, management anticipates an adjusted operating profit of 1.55-1.57 billion USD and an adjusted free cash flow of 1.05-1.70 billion USD. They also forecast that the company will remain profitable on a GAAP basis, maintaining both operating and net income in each quarter of 2025.
For Q1 2025, revenue is projected to range between 858 and 862 million USD, with adjusted operating profit between 354 and 358 million USD, establishing new targets for the year ahead.
Despite Palantir’s positive outlook, recent reports of potential cuts to the US defence budget have raised concerns among investors, as over 40% of Palantir’s Q4 revenue came from US government contracts.
Based on the above information, most market analysts recommend holding the stock.
Palantir’s stock traded within an ascending channel until February 2025. After the release of the quarterly earnings report, the stock price broke above the channel’s upper boundary and reached an all-time high of 125 USD. News of the planned Pentagon budget cuts caused the price to fall back to the upper boundary of the previous channel, which now serves as a support level. Based on Palantir’s stock performance, possible price movements in 2025 are as follows.
The optimistic forecast for Palantir stock suggests a rebound from the trendline, followed by price growth to an all-time high of 125 USD.
The pessimistic forecast for Palantir stock implies a breakout below the 85 USD support level, followed by a decline to 65 USD. If this level is breached, the stock could drop to 45 USD. This scenario is considered more likely due to potential cuts in the US Department of Defense budget, an active share sell-off by the company’s owners (Alexander Karp plans to sell an additional 49 million of his shares), and dilution of the share capital through options and stock issued to employees.
Investing in Palantir’s stock in 2025 involves certain risks that may impact the company’s earnings. Below are potential risks and factors that could negatively affect its revenue:
All these factors reduce confidence in Palantir’s ability to maintain its projected growth trajectory and revenue streams in 2025, making investment in its stock highly risky.
Palantir’s outlook for 2025 appears uncertain. The company’s high valuation remains a severe problem, suggesting that investors have priced in future successes, leaving almost no room for mistakes. Pentagon budget cuts of 8% per year over five years pose a significant risk as government contracts, especially with the Department of Defense, account for about 40% of Palantir’s revenue. Although the cuts will not necessarily directly affect Palantir’s current programs and could even boost demand for its services, the shift towards border control, drones, and missile defence may restrict broader growth opportunities in the public sector. CEO Alex Karp’s plan to sell another 49 million shares will further pressure the stock value.
On the other hand, Palantir’s Commercial revenue is expanding rapidly, driven by its AI platform and innovative Bootcamp program, pointing to a promising shift towards the commercial sector. However, the company must sustain this momentum to offset potential losses in its Government revenue.
The year 2025 is likely to be turbulent for Palantir, with its stock facing heightened volatility or a price correction if its Government revenue declines. Growth in its Commercial sector and its leadership in AI could serve as a lifeline for the company. Everything will depend on how well Palantir balances these factors. However, its high valuation and insider sales tip the balance towards cautious optimism rather than outright enthusiasm.
