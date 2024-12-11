The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) shares have fallen to levels last seen in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic swept across the world and left Disney theme parks without visitors. However, the company’s revenue has already surpassed the crisis levels of 2020. Could the stock reach an all-time high of 200 USD next year?
This article examines The Walt Disney Company and its business model, providing a fundamental analysis of Disney’s latest financial report. It also includes a technical analysis of Walt Disney’s stock, considering its current performance, forming the basis for a DIS stock forecast for December 2024 and throughout 2025.
The Walt Disney Company is one of the world’s largest media and entertainment corporations, founded on 16 October 1923 by brothers Walter and Roy Disney. The company is renowned for its live-action films and animated cartoons, including iconic creations such as ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’. Its portfolio includes Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Pixar, and 20th Century Studios. In addition to film production, Disney operates theme parks and resorts worldwide – Disney World and Disneyland – and broadcasts television through ABC, ESPN, and National Geographic. In 2019, the company launched its Disney+ streaming service. Another significant activity area is producing and licensing merchandise related to its popular franchises. Disney went public on the New York Stock Exchange on 12 November 1957, trading under the DIS ticker.
Walt Disney’s revenue comes from several major sources, spanning a wide range of entertainment and media operations. Disney’s primary revenue-generating segments are outlined below:
In its financial reports, Disney categorises all revenue into three key segments:
Walt Disney’s strengths:
Weaknesses of Walt Disney’s business:
Disney’s key competitors are Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), NBCUniversal, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA), Sony Pictures, and Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NYSE: WBD). Each company holds a leadership position in specific business areas (for example, Netflix in streaming, Universal Studios in theme parks, and Warner Bros. Discovery in film and television content production). However, the synergies between Disney’s diverse business segments, scale, and powerful brand give it significant advantages over its competitors.
On 14 November, Walt Disney Company released its report for Q4 fiscal 2024, which ended on 28 September. Key report data is provided below:
Revenue by segment:
Segment operating income:
All indicators (except net income) recorded growth. The company’s management attributes the decline in net income to increased spending on content production and marketing, as well as higher costs for developing streaming services (Disney+, Hulu).
The company forecasts continued growth in its key financial indicators in 2025 but anticipates a potential decline in the number of new Disney+ subscribers in Q1 2025 compared to Q4 2024.
Disney plans a 3 billion USD share buyback and dividend distribution in the upcoming year. Dividends will increase by 33% to 0.50 USD per share and be paid in two instalments in January and July 2025.
In 2026, Walt Disney predicts a slower percentage growth rate in the Sports segment, significant single-digit growth in the Experiences segment, and double-digit growth in the Entertainment sector.
Based on the company’s 2025-2026 forecasts, key financial indicators are expected to rise further, which may positively impact dividend payouts and the share buyback program, ultimately leading to an increase in the stock price.
The US saw three major premieres during Thanksgiving week in 2024: ‘Moana 2’, ‘Wicked’, and ‘Gladiator II’, each achieving impressive box office results:
These results established the holiday weekend as the most lucrative in US cinema history, with total box office revenues of 422 million USD, surpassing the previous record of 315 million USD set in 2018.
The Walt Disney Company’s Q4 2024 report triggered a surge in its stock price, with quotations reaching the 117 USD resistance level on the daily timeframe. Additionally, the chart shows that an ascending channel is forming, with the upper boundary at 130 USD. Based on Disney’s current performance, two potential scenarios arise.
The optimistic forecast for The Walt Disney Company stock suggests a breakout above the 117 USD resistance level, followed by growth to the channel’s upper boundary at 130 USD. This scenario is prioritised as the company forecasts further growth in its financial performance. The pre-New Year rally is expected to push the prices higher.
The negative forecast for The Walt Disney Company stock implies a rebound from the 117 USD resistance level, after which the price could drop, closing the gap formed following the release of the quarterly earnings report. In this case, the stock price might fall to 103 USD.
Walt Disney’s stock has been trading between 83 and 117 USD on the monthly timeframe since April 2022. Whenever the price falls below 83 USD, demand for the stock rises, and the price retraces to the range. A comparable situation occurs when it exceeds the 117 USD level – demand for the stock declines, and the price returns to the previous channel.
The release of the Q4 2024 report triggered a sharp rise in the stock, pushing the price up from 102 USD to the 117 USD resistance level, where it currently remains. A similar situation occurred in February 2024, following the release of the Q1 2024 data. At that time, the price briefly broke above the 117 USD resistance level but failed to sustain above it, resulting in a decline in the stock to 83 USD.
This time, management has promised to increase dividend payouts and allocate 3 billion USD for a share buyback. These actions could help the stock overcome the 117 USD resistance level and continue its upward trajectory. Based on Walt Disney’s stock performance and the company’s forecasts, two future scenarios are possible.
The optimistic Disney stock forecast suggests a breakout above the 117 USD resistance level, followed by growth towards the key resistance at 167 USD, with an interim target at the 140 USD resistance level in line with expert forecasts.
The negative Disney stock forecast points to a rebound from the 117 USD resistance level, followed by another drop to the 83 USD support level. However, given the company’s statements predicting growth in key financial indicators in 2025, demand for the stock will likely revive around 83 USD, potentially pushing the shares higher again.
Investing in Walt Disney’s shares may be attractive due to the strength of its brand and its diversified business model. However, there are certain risks that investors should consider:
Disney’s shares can offer holders attractive long-term prospects, especially if the streaming business succeeds. However, investors must consider the abovementioned risks and diversify their portfolios accordingly.
The Walt Disney Company has resumed paying dividends and plans to increase them. It has also launched a share buyback program, with continued revenue and profit growth projected for 2025 and 2026. These factors support the stock’s long-term growth potential.
In the short term, the pre-New Year rally and expectations of a December reduction in the Fed’s interest rate could enhance the attractiveness of Walt Disney shares.
A negative factor in this scenario would be an unexpectedly sharp shift in the Fed’s monetary policy, with an increase in the interest rate raising the cost of debt servicing. Walt Disney’s long-term debt is 39 billion USD, with 6 billion USD in available cash. A rate hike could also negatively affect consumer sentiment, which is key to the company’s business. If a widespread reduction in consumer spending occurs, this could significantly reduce the company’s profits.
In conclusion, The Walt Disney Company’s shares have strong potential for continued growth, but the associated risks should not be overlooked.
