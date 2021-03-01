Forgot password?
Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 01.03.2021

01.03.2021

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing the correction at 1.2066, EURUSD is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and reach the first target at 1.2140. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards to reach 1.2104.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 1.3888, GBPUSD is correcting towards 1.4040. Later, the market may form a new descending structure to reach 1.3830 and then start another growth with the target at 1.4140.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After finishing the ascending impulse at 74.69, USDRUB is consolidating around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 73.03; if to the upside – start another growth with the target at 75.80.

USDRUB
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After completing the ascending wave at 106.55, USDJPY is consolidating around this level. Today, the pair may break the range to the downside and start another decline with the first target at 106.06. Later, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 106.36.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9070. Today, the par may expand the range up to 0.9115 and then start a new decline to break 0.9025. After that, the instrument may continue falling with the target at 0.8950.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has finished the descending wave at 0.7714; right now, it is growing to reach 0.7848. After that, the instrument may start a new decline towards 0.7760 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.7950.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Brent has finished the correction at 64.22; right now, it is growing to reach 66.75. Later, the market may start another correction towards 65.10 and then resume moving upwards with the target at 68.82.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After reaching the downside target at 1720.30, Gold is growing to test 1764.80 from below. After that, the instrument may resume falling within the downtrend with the target at 1713.55 (at least).

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD has finished the descending wave at 43000.00. Possibly, today the asset may grow to reach 48000.00 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 41700.00.

BITCOIN
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

After finishing the descending wave at 3811.2, the S&P index is consolidating around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 3726.9; if to the upside – start another growth with the target at 3973.0.

S&P 500
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

RoboForex 10 Years
RoboMarkets Ltd is theBMW M Motorsport