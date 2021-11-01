EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 1.1690, EURUSD has completed the descending wave at 1.1535; right now, it is consolidating above the latter level. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may start another correction towards 1.1600 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 1.1505. On the other hand, the asset may break the range to the downside to reach the above-mentioned target and then form one more ascending structure towards 1.1600.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 1.3813 to the downside and completing the descending wave at 1.3666, GBPUSD is consolidating above the latter level. Possibly, today the pair may correct towards 1.3727 and then resume falling with the target at 1.3608. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to test 1.3700 from below.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After forming a new consolidation range around 70.60 and breaking it to the upside, USDRUB is expected to continue the correction with the short-term target at 71.17. Later, the market may correct to test 70.60 from above and then start another growth to reach 72.00.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After rebounding from 113.72 to the upside and then finishing the ascending wave at 114.22, USDJPY is consolidating around the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may extend the ascending wave up to 115.22; if to the downside – start a new decline with the target at 113.72.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After forming a new consolidation range around 0.9111 and breaking it to the upside, USDCHF has reached the short-term upside target at 0.9175. Today, the pair may correct towards 0.9144 and then form one more ascending structure to reach 0.9185.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed the descending structure at 0.7510; right now, it is consolidating around this level. Possibly, today the pair may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7466.





BRENT

After finishing the descending impulse at 83.26 along with the correction towards 84.33, Brent is expected to fall and break 83.20. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 81.73.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has almost completed the correction by reaching the short-term downside target at 1772.11. Possibly, today the metal may grow towards 1788.85 and then fall to reach 1780.00, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may extend the correction down to 1750.00; if to the upside – resume trading upwards with the target at 1833.00.





S&P 500

After breaking 4593.3 and then reaching the short-term upside target at 4620.2, the S&P index is expected to correct and test 4593.3 from above. Later, the market may start another growth towards 4630.0.



