EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair completed correction to 0.9880. Today a wave of growth to 0.9988 might start. After this level is reached, a link of decline to 0.9930 is expected. Practically, a consolidation range is forming between these levels. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 1.0150 will open.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair is forming a link of growth to 1.1535. Then the quotes may drop to 1.1435 and grow to 1.1535 again.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair is forming a structure of decline to 147.24. Then growth to 148.00 should follow. A consolidation range might form between these levels. With an escape downwards, a pathway for decline to 145.75 will open.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair completed a wave of correction to 1.0030. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A wave of decline to 0.9730 might start.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair completed a link of correction to 0.6447. Today new structure of decline to 0.6343 should form.





BRENT

Crude oil is forming a wave of growth to 96.00. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 94.55 is not excluded, followed by growth to 98.41 and possibly to 100.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is forming an impulse of growth to 1652.72. After this level is reached, a link of correctional decline to 1641.70 is not excluded, followed by growth to 1677.00.





S&P 500

The stock index continues forming a consolidation range under 3906.0. The price should escape the range downwards, continuing the wave of decline to 3676.0.



