Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast for January 2023

09.01.2023

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 1.0510. The market has got support there, and the wave of growth might continue to 1.0804. The goal is local. After it is reached, a link of correction to 1.0222 is not excluded. Then a new structure of growth to 1.0900 should develop.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"

The currency pair completed a wave of correction to 1.1840. Upon getting support there, the market continues developing a wave of growth to 1.2320. After this level is reached, a new link of correction to 1.2220 is not excluded, followed by growth to 1.2777.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

The currency pair completed a wave of decline to 129.70. At the moment, the market has formed an impulse of growth to 134.76. Today it has completed a link of decline to 131.71. A consolidation range is expected to form around this level. With an escape downwards, another structure of decline to 128.73 may develop. With an escape upwards, the wave of growth might continue to 138.51.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Crude oil has completed a wave of correction to 86.40 and a link of growth to 82.60. After this level is reached, a decline to 72.60 might follow. Then a wave of growth to 100.00 might develop, from where the wave might continue to 127.45.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has corrected to 1833.30. Getting support there, the market is developing a wave of growth. The quotes might then reach 1900.00, after which a correction to 1800.00 might follow.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

The stock index has completed an impulse of decline to 3763.0. Today the market is forming a link of correction. Growth to 3953.4 looks possible. After this level is reached, the quotes might fall to 3550.5, then grow to 3752.0, and then decline to 3344.0.

S&P 500
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Promo

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano