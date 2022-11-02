EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The pair bounced off 0.9952 downwards. It may fall deeper to 0.9820. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 1.0094 might begin.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The pair completed a wave of correction to 1.1438. Today the market is forming a structure of growth to 1.1542. A consolidation range is going to form through these levels. With an escape downwards, a pathway down to 1.1400 will open. With an escape upwards, the wave of growth should continue to 1.1644.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The pair is forming a structure of decline to 146.10. Then growth to 148.30 is expected. At these levels, the pair is going to form a consolidation range. With an escape downwards, a pathway down to 143.40 will open.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.9937. With an escape downwards, a pathway down to 0.9733 will open. With an escape upwards, a wave of growth to 1.0144 should start.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The pair is forming a structure of decline to 0.6348. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 0.6440 should start.
BRENT
Crude oil is forming a consolidation range around 97.30. Practically, a wave of growth is stretching to 99.10. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 96.00 might happen, followed by growth to 100.00.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is forming a consolidation range around 1652.70. We expect an escape downwards to 1628.30. After that, a wave of growth to 1655.00 might start.
S&P 500
The stock index continues forming a consolidation range under 3906.0 without any bright trend. An escape downwards is expected, followed by further falling to 3676.0.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.