Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 02.11.2022

02.11.2022

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair bounced off 0.9952 downwards. It may fall deeper to 0.9820. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 1.0094 might begin.

EURUSD
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair completed a wave of correction to 1.1438. Today the market is forming a structure of growth to 1.1542. A consolidation range is going to form through these levels. With an escape downwards, a pathway down to 1.1400 will open. With an escape upwards, the wave of growth should continue to 1.1644.

GBPUSD
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair is forming a structure of decline to 146.10. Then growth to 148.30 is expected. At these levels, the pair is going to form a consolidation range. With an escape downwards, a pathway down to 143.40 will open.

USDCHF
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.9937. With an escape downwards, a pathway down to 0.9733 will open. With an escape upwards, a wave of growth to 1.0144 should start.

USDJPY
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is forming a structure of decline to 0.6348. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 0.6440 should start.

AUDUSD
BRENT

Crude oil is forming a consolidation range around 97.30. Practically, a wave of growth is stretching to 99.10. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 96.00 might happen, followed by growth to 100.00.

BRENT
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is forming a consolidation range around 1652.70. We expect an escape downwards to 1628.30. After that, a wave of growth to 1655.00 might start.

GOLD
S&P 500

The stock index continues forming a consolidation range under 3906.0 without any bright trend. An escape downwards is expected, followed by further falling to 3676.0.

S&P 500
