EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The EURUSD pair continues developing a decline wave to 1.0740. This is the first target. Once it is reached, a correction to 1.0935 is expected (a test from below), followed by a decline to 1.0565. This is a local target. Next, a rise to 1.0740 is expected. Upon reaching this level, the quotes might go down by the trend to 1.0330, from where the wave could continue to 1.0000.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The GBPUSD pair continues a decline wave to 1.2555. Once this level is reached, a rise to 1.2700 is expected. Practically, a consolidation range is forming around 1.2680. With an escape from the range upwards, the potential for a growth wave to 1.2850 might open. With a downward escape, a decline wave to 1.2400 could follow.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The USDJPY pair has completed the structure of the first decline wave to 146.90. The market has just started forming a consolidation range around this level. With a downward escape from the range, the wave might continue to 144.91. Once this level is reached, a growth wave to 149.47 might form, after which a decline wave to 139.40 is not excluded. This is the first target of the decline wave.





BRENT

Brent has completed a growth wave to 84.06. A correction to 80.30 is now forming. Once the price reaches this level, a new growth wave to 86.00 is expected to begin. Next, a decline to 83.20 (a test from above) and a rise to 91.55 could start. This is a local target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues forming a wide consolidation range around 2036.36. With an escape from the range downwards, a correction might continue to 1977.56 and extend to 1926.55. With an escape upwards, the trend is likely to continue to 2226.11 and later – to 2333.00. This is a local target.





S&P 500

The stock index has practically exhausted the third growth wave. A new decline wave to 4620.0 is expected to start. This is the first target. Once it is reached, a correction to 4700.0 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 4280.0.



