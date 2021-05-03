EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After breaking its consolidation range to the downside, EURUSD has reached the short-term target at 1.2020; right now, it is consolidating around the4 latter level. Later, the market may break the range to the upside and correct towards 1.20787. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure with the target at 1.2000.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is falling to reach 1.3764 and may later consolidate there. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.3676.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still consolidating around 75.00. Today, the pair may break the range to the upside and correct to reach 75.75. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 73.00.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After forming a new consolidation range at the top and breaking it to the upside, USDJPY may choose an alternative scenario and extend this wave up to 110.00. However, the main scenario implies a further downtrend with the first target at 108.44.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still growing towards 0.9146 and may later correct to reach 0.9115. After that, the instrument may then start a new growth with the target at 0.9200.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending impulse at 0.7700, AUDUSD is consolidating around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start a new correction towards 0.7777; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 0.7600.





BRENT

Brent is still correcting to reach 66.16 and may later grow towards 67.67, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth towards 69.99; if to the downside – continue the correction with the target at 64.50.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the correction at 1757.50; right now, it is consolidating above this level. Today, the metal may grow to break 1808.60 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1856.00.





S&P 500

The S&P index is still falling towards 4166.6 and may later form one more ascending structure to reach 4303.0. After that, the instrument may start a new decline with the target at 4080.0.



