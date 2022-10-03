EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending wave at 0.9853 along with the descending structure towards 0.9734, EURUSD is forming a new consolidation range around 0.9790. If later the market breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending wave to reach 0.9944; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 0.9650, or even extend this structure down to 0.9477.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having completed the ascending structure at 1.1233 along with the descending wave towards 1.1025, GBPUSD is forming a new consolidation range around 1.1111. If later the market breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending wave to reach 1.1390; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 1.0870, or even extend this structure down to 1.0500.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues consolidating below 144.77 without any particular direction. Possibly, the pair may fall towards 143.64. Later, the market may break the range to the upside and resume growing with the target at 145.97, or even extend this structure up to 146.86.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF continues growing towards 0.9915. Possibly, the pair may form a new consolidation range around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth with the target 1.0120.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has finished the descending wave at 0.6390; right now, it is correcting up to 0.6455. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards to reach 0.6323.





BRENT

Brent has finished the descending wave at 85.85; right now, it is consolidating around 87.87. Possibly, today the asset may break the range to the upside and resume trading upwards with the target at 89.80, or even extend this structure up to 92.80.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the ascending wave at 1675.33 along with the descending structure towards 1660.00. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth towards 1700.00; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 1642.00.





S&P 500

The S&P index has finished the descending wave at 3558.8 and may later form a new consolidation range around this level. If the price breaks the range to the downside, the market may resume falling with the target at 3499.9, or even extend this structure down to 3355.0; if to the upside – start a new correctional growth to reach 3666.0.



