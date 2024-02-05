EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The EURUSD pair has completed a corrective wave to 1.0896. At the moment, the market continues developing the decline wave to 1.0755. Once this level is reached, a correction link to 1.0792 is not excluded, followed by a decrease to 1.0740.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The GBPUSD pair has completed a correction wave to 1.2770. Today the decline wave might extend to 1.2555. Once this level is reached, a growth link to 1.2614 could form, followed by a decline to 1.2520.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The USDJPY pair has corrected to 145.90, and today the growth wave might extend to 148.92. Once this level is reached, a correction link to 147.70 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 149.47.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The USDCHF pair has corrected to 0.8555. Today the market is forming the structure of a new growth wave to 0.8700. Next, a correction link to 0.8650 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 0.8741.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The AUDUSD pair has completed a growth wave to 0.6607. Today the market continues developing a decline wave to 0.6410. Once this level is reached, a correction link to 0.6509 is not excluded. Next, a new decline wave to 0.6355 could start.





BRENT

Brent has completed a correction wave to 77.22. A consolidation range could form above this level today. With an escape from the range upwards, a new growth wave to 80.90 might start. And if this level also breaks, the wave could extend to 85.90. This is the first target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues developing a decline wave to 2020.20. Once this level is reached, a growth link to 2067.11 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1976.55. This is a local target.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a growth wave to 4973.9. A decline to 4903.9 might follow today. Next, the market might form a correction to 4939.9 and a decline to 4831.5. This is the first target.



