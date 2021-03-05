EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After forming a new consolidation range around 1.2033 and then breaking it to the downside, EURUSD has reached 1.1955. Possibly, today the pair may return to 1.2033 to test it from below and then start another decline with the target at 1.1955. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards to reach 1.2111.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has finished the ascending structure at 1.4016; right now, it is falling to reach 1.3821. Later, the market may start another growth with the target at 1.4000.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still consolidating below 73.43. Possibly, the pair may grow to reach 74.74 and then return to 73.43. Later, the market may break the latter level to the downside and continue trading downwards with the target at 72.50.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues extending the ascending wave; it has already reached 108.00. Today, the pair may consolidate close to the highs. After that, the instrument may break the range to the downside and continue trading downwards with the closest target at 106.90.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After completing the ascending wave at 0.9285, USDCHF is expected to consolidate there. Later, the market may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9140.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After forming a new consolidation range above 0.7740 and breaking it to the downside, AUDUSD is falling to reach 0.7674. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to return to 0.7740 and then resume falling with the target at 0.7650.





BRENT

Brent has broken 66.00 to the upside; right now, it is still growing. Possibly, the asset may reach the short-term target at 69.00 and then form a new descending structure towards 66.10. After that, the instrument may resume moving upwards with the target at 70.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is moving downwards; it has already reached 1700.00. Possibly, today the metal may reach 1664.00 and then start a new growth towards 1740.00. Later, the market may break this level and continue growing with the first target at 1900.00.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending wave at 47400.00, BTCUSD is consolidating around this level. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may start another decline with the target at 42300.00.





S&P 500

After breaking 3780.5 to the downside, the S&P index is consolidating below this level. Today, the asset may continue trading downwards with the first target at 3658.0. Later, the market may start a new growth towards 3850.0.



