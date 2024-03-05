EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The EURUSD pair has completed a growth wave to 1.0866. A correction structure to 1.0843 (testing from above) is expected today. Once the correction is over, a growth structure to 1.0880 is not excluded. Next, a new decline wave to 1.0840 is expected to begin. This is the first target.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The GBPUSD pair has performed a growth wave to 1.2705. A correction to 1.2663 might follow today. Once it is over, a growth structure to 1.2727 could form, followed by a decline to 1.2600. This is the first target.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The USDJPY pair continues forming a consolidation range around 150.35. Today the quotes could escape the range upwards targeting 150.75, from where the trend might extend to 150.88. And if this level also breaks, the potential for a wave towards 151.70 could open. This is a local target.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The USDCHF pair has corrected to 0.8838. A growth link to 0.8900 is expected today. This is the first target. Once this level is reached, a correction to 0.8838 (testing from above) is not excluded. Next, a growth wave is expected to develop towards 0.8933. This is a local target.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The AUDUSD pair continues developing a decline wave towards 0.6480. Once this level is reached, a correction link to 0.6507 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 0.6464, from where the trend could extend to 0.6444. This is the first target.





BRENT

Brent has performed a correction wave to 82.20 today, and further correction to 81.55 is not excluded. Once it is over, a new growth wave towards 84.55 could start, from where the trend might continue to 85.85. This is a local target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a consolidation range around 2083.63 and, breaking the range upwards, extends the wave towards 2121.00. Once this level is reached, a decline wave to 2047.77 might begin. This is the first target.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a growth wave structure to 5151.0. A decline wave towards 5110.0 (testing from above) could develop today. Practically, a wide consolidation range is forming around this level. Later the range could expand to 5170.0. An escape from it downwards might open the potential for a decline wave towards 4949.0. This is the first target.



