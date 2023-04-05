EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a link of growth to 1.0972. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. Next, the price could fall to 1.0925, and then a link of growth to 1.0977 is not excluded. After the quotes reach this level, a wave of decline to 1.0880 could start. And when the wave breaks this level as well, a pathway to 1.0788 could open.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed a wave of growth to 1.2523. A consolidation range has formed under this level. Today we expect a link of decline to 1.2399 (a test from above). Then growth to 1.2465 and a decline to 1.2273 could follow. The target is first.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair completed a link of decline to 132.20, broke it downwards, and continues developing the wave to 131.21. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 132.20 could follow (a test from below). Then a decline to 130.50 is not excluded.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has broken a consolidation range downwards and goes on developing the wave to 0.9049. After the quotes reach this level, a correction to 0.9120 could follow. Next, we expect a decline to 0.9080.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed an impulse of decline to 0.6722 and a correction to 0.6777. Today the quotes are forming the structure of the second declining impulse to 0.6720. And after the price breaks this level downwards, a pathway for a wave to 0.6666 could open, from where a structure to 0.6650 could form.





BRENT

Brent continues consolidating around 84.84 without any expressed trend. If the price breaks the range downwards, a link of correction to 80.00 is not excluded. If the price escapes the range upwards, the quotes could rise to 87.07. The target is first. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 80.00 could follow.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold completed a wave of growth to 2025.25 and consolidated under this level. Today the market could show a link of correction to 1980.88 (a test from above). Then growth to 2005.00 is not excluded. After the price reaches this level, a wave of decline to 1950.00 could start.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed an impulse of decline to 4090.3. A link of growth to 4111.1 is not excluded today, followed by a decline to 4090.0. And if the quotes break this level downwards, a structure of decline to 4050.0 could develop. The target is first.



