EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The EURUSD pair has completed a correction wave to 1.0870. Today the market has started a new structure of a decline wave. The first target is 1.0795. Once this level is reached, a correction link to 1.0833 might follow (testing from below). Next, a decline towards 1.0755 could form, from which level the trend might continue to 1.0715.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The GBPUSD pair has completed a correction wave to 1.2681. Today the market has started developing a decline wave. The first target is 1.2604. Once this level is reached, a correction link towards 1.2642 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.2565, from which level the trend could extend to 1.2525.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The USDJPY pair has escaped a consolidation range downwards. Practically, the market suggests a correction to 150.60. Once this level is reached, a growth link to 151.29 is not excluded. Next, a correction to 150.00 could follow. This is a local target.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The USDCHF pair has corrected to 0.9000. A new growth wave towards 0.9070 is expected to start. This is the first target. Once this level is reached, a decline link to 0.9037 is not excluded. Next, a growth wave to 0.9101 could begin. This is a local target.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The AUDUSD pair has completed a correction wave to 0.6617. A decline wave towards 0.6519 is expected today. This is the first target. Once this level is reached, a growth link to 0.6565 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 0.6470, from which level the trend might extend to 0.6420.
BRENT
Brent has completed a growth wave to 90.93. Today the market is forming a narrow consolidation range under this level. The range might later expand to 91.11. Next, a correction link to 89.66 might form, followed by a rise to 91.50, from which level the trend might continue to 92.81. This is a local target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has performed a growth wave to 2305.55. Today the market is forming a correction link. Once this correction is over, the wave could extend towards 2320.66, from which level the trend might continue to 2349.00. This is a local target.
S&P 500
The stock index corrected to 5262.0 and formed a decline wave to 5158.5. A consolidation range is currently forming around this level. A decline to 5136.0 is not excluded. Once this level is reached, a correction to 5199.0 might follow. Next, a decline wave towards 5114.4 is expected. This is the first target.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.