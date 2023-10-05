EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has made a corrective movement to 1.0530. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. An extension to 1.0535 is not excluded today. After the price reaches this level, a new declining wave to 1.0482 is expected. Breaking this level, the price might drop to 1.0420, from where the trend could continue to 1.0383.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has made a rising movement to 1.2176. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A link of growth to 1.2180 is not excluded today. Next, a wave of decline to 1.1991 might follow. Breaking this level downwards, the price could open the potential for a decline to 1.1900. This is a local target..





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed a wave of correction to 148.30. A link of growth to 149.85 might follow today. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 149.06 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 150.88, from where the trend could continue to 155.00.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has performed a wave of correction to 0.9134. Today the market is consolidating above this level. An escape from the range upwards is expected, from where the wave might extend to 0.9250, and the whole trend could later continue to 0.9318..





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed a wave of correction to 0.6375. A consolidation range is forming under this level today. An escape downwards and the wave extension to 0.6285 are expected today. And with a breakout of this level, the trend might reach 0.6229.





BRENT

Brent continues correcting. A structure of decline to 85.30 has formed today. The market is consolidating above this level. An extension of the range to 85.00 is not excluded. Next, a new wave of growth to 90.10 might begin. And with a breakout of this level, the potential for a wave of growth to 95.00 might open, from where the movement could continue to 104.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues consolidating under 1833.00. An escape downwards from the range to 1785.88 is expected. Next, the price might correct to 1833.00 (with a test from below), after which a decline to 1743.00 might start.





S&P 500

The stock index has formed a consolidation range around 4240.0 and might extend the correction to 4280.0 with an escape from the range upwards. After the price reaches this level, a new declining movement to 4165.0 might begin, from where the trend could continue to 4117.0. This is a local target.



