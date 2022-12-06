EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed an impulse of decline to 1.0496. Today a link of growth to 1.0535 looks probable. Then the correction might continue to 1.0388. After the correction is over, a new structure of growth to 1.0664 should start.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has broken through 1.2244 downwards and offers a correction to 1.2212. After the correction is over, a wave of growth to 1.2397 and falling to 1.2100 should follow.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair corrected to 136.71, and today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A new wave of decline may develop to 133.90, from where the trend may continue to 131.16.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.9373. At a moment, the market returned to 0.9434. Today the pair may decline to 0.9323. Then growth to 0.9373 and falling to 0.9320 should follow.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair performed a structure of decline to 0.6687. Today the market is forming a link of growth to 0.6752. After this level is reached, a decline to 0.6655 and growth to 0.6752 should follow.





BRENT

Crude oil demonstrated a link of decline to 83.70. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A wave of growth is likely to continue to 79.00. Next, growth to 83.90 and a decline to 78.35 should follow. Here, the potential of the wave will end. Next, the quotes should grow to 89.30 and possibly to 100.50.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold performed a link of correction to 1766.16. Today a link of growth to 1781.90 is expected, followed by a decline to 1754.90. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 1815.80 should follow.





S&P 500

The stock index is forming a structure of a declining wave to 3972.2. Then a new consolidation range may form around this level. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 3862.7 should open, from where the wave may continue to 3840.8.



