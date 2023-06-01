EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around the 1.0830 level and, exiting downwards, continues developing a structure of decline to the 1.0570 level. The target is local. After the quotes reach it, a correction to 1.0830 (a test from below) could start, followed by another wave of decline to the 1.0569 level. This is the first target.





GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"

The currency pair has completed a link of correction to the 1.2444 level. A structure of decline to 1.2277 could develop. This is the first target. After it is reached, a link of growth to 1.2750 is possible, followed by a decline to 1.2270.





USDJPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to the 140.90 level. At the moment, the market has formed a structure of decline to 139.21. Another structure of growth to the 143.000 level could develop. When this wave is over, a decline to 133.11 could start.





BRENT

Brent has formed one more link of decline to the 71.50 level. Another wave of growth to the 79.50 level is expected to start. With a breakout of this level upwards, growth to 87.60 could continue. And this is just half of the wave. Its target is at the 103.50 level.





XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"

Gold has formed a consolidation range around the 1985.00 level and, exiting downwards, continues developing a structure of a declining wave to the 1921.12 level. When this level is reached, a correction to 1985.00 could start, followed by a decline to the 1890.99 level. This is the first target.





S&P 500

The stock index is forming a structure of growth to the 4290.6 level. After it is completed, a wave of decline to the 4050.0 level could start. This is the first target. Next, a wave of correction to 4168.0 could follow.



