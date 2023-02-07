Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 07.02.2023

07.02.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0709. Today a consolidation range may form above this level. A link of growth to 1.0757 and a decline to 1.0699 should follow. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.0791 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.0642. The goal is local.

EURUSD
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.2005. At the moment, a consolidation range has formed above this level. Today the market may extend the range to 1.2060. Then a decline to 1.1988 is not excluded. And then a link of correction to 1.2100 may be expected. After the correction is over, a link of decline to 1.1945 should happen.

GBPUSD
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 132.89. Today a link of decline to 131.91 should follow. Then a link of growth to 134.60 might be expected. The goal is local.

USDJPY
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 0.9289. Today the market is forming a link of decline to 0.9257. Then growth to 0.9300 should follow. Next, a link of correction to 0.9240 is not excluded. After the correction is over, growth should continue to 0.9370, from where the wave might extend to 0.9400.

USDCHF
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 0.6855. Today a correction to 0.6966 should follow. Then a decline to 0.6860 might happen. And with a breakaway of this level, a pathway down to 0.6777 should follow.

AUDUSD
BRENT

Brent has completed a wave of decline to 79.00. Today a wave of growth to 84.00 may follow. Then we should expect a correction to 81.40 and growth to 88.88. The goal is first.

BRENT
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a structure of a declining wave to 1859.77. Today a link of growth to 1882.82 should follow. Then we expect a decline to 1855.55 and a correction to 1888.88. After the correction will be over, the wave of decline should continue to 1820.00.

GOLD
S&P 500

The stock index has completed an impulse of decline to 4095.0. Today a link of correction to 4131.0 is expected. After the correction will be over, a decline to 4080.0 might follow. And with a breakaway of this level, a pathway down to 3980.0 should open. The goal is local.

S&P 500
