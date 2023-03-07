EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair escaped the consolidation range upwards and reached a local target of 1.0693. A link of decline to 1.0633 is not excluded today. Then a structure of growth to 1.0700 might develop. After this level is reached, the wave of growth will be exhausted. Then a wave of decline to 1.0570 should start.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a link of growth. Today it might reach 1.2044. After that, a wave of decline to 1.1920 should start. With a breakaway of this level, a pathway to 1.1733 should open.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 135.90. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 136.90 will open, from here the wave should continue to 137.55. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 135.90 should start.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues developing a correction to 0.9234. After it is over, the wave of growth should continue to 0.9440.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of a wave to 0.6694 and a link of growth to 0.6717. Practically, a consolidation range is forming above 0.6694. An escape from the range downwards to 0.6645 is expected, from where the range might continue to 0.6605. The target is local.





BRENT

Brent has completed a wave of growth to 86.15. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape downwards, a link of correction to 84.90 is not excluded. With an escape upwards, a pathway upwards to 87.87 should open, from where the wave might develop to 89.77. The target is local.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is developing a consolidation range around 1849.40. With an escape downwards, a pathway for a wave of correction to 1840.20 should open. Then a link of growth to 1863.20 should form. And then a wave of decline to 1830.00 should begin.





S&P 500

The stock index is forming a link of correction to 4095.5. After this level is reached, a decline to 3940.0 should start, from where the wave should continue to 3788.0.



