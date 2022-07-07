EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After breaking the consolidation range downwards and completing the descending wave at 1.0161, EURUSD is expected to correct up to 1.0270. Later, the market may start a new decline with the short-term target at 1.0100.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having finished the descending waver at 1.1875, GBPUSD is expected to correct up to 1.2000. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure with the short-term target at 1.1860.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is forming a new consolidation range around 135.45. Possibly, today the pair may resume falling with the first target at 134.55. Later, the market may start another correction up to 135.75.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having completed the ascending wave at 0.9742, USDCHF is correcting down to 0.9646. After that, the instrument may resume growing with the target at 0.9800.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.6805. Today, the pair may grow to test 0.6850 from below and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6760 or even extend this structure down to 0.6717.





BRENT

Having completed the descending wave at 102.00, Brent is expected to consolidate around this level. Possibly, the asset may expand the range down to 100.00 and then form one more ascending wave to reach 104.00. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume growing with the first target at 111.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the descending wave at 1733.00. Possibly, today the pair may resume growing to test 1768.00 from below and then start a new decline with the target at 1722.30 or even extend this structure down to 1700.00.





S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating around 3842.0. Possibly, the asset may expand the range up to 3940.0 and then form a new descending wave to reach 3893.0. On the other hand, if the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 4040.0.



