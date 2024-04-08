EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The EURUSD pair has completed a decline wave, reaching 1.0791. Today, the market may correct towards 1.0845. After the price reaches this level, another decline wave to 1.0778 is expected to start, with the trend potentially continuing to the local target of 1.0714.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The GBPUSD pair has completed a decline wave, reaching 1.2574. Today, the market is correcting towards 1.2648. After reaching this level, the price is expected to maintain its downward trajectory towards 1.2569, from where the trend might expand to the local target of 1.2492.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The USDJPY pair has completed a growth wave, reaching 151.74. The market is forming a consolidation range around this level today. With an upward breakout, growth towards 152.04 is not ruled out. With a downward breakout, the price might decline towards 150.63.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The USDCHF pair has risen to 0.9041. A correction phase, targeting 0.9011, is not ruled out today. Once the correction is over, a growth wave towards 0.9050 could develop, with the trend potentially expanding towards the local target of 0.9088.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The AUDUSD pair had completed a decline wave, reaching 0.6549. A correction towards 0.6589 is expected today. Once the correction is over, a decline wave towards 0.6555 is expected, from where the trend might develop towards the local target of 0.6520.





BRENT

Brent has completed a growth wave towards 91.49. Today, the market is forming a correction, aiming for 88.00. After the correction, a new growth wave towards 93.50 could start, with the trend potentially continuing towards 97.00 as the first target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a growth wave, reaching 2353.83 today. A consolidation range is expected to form below this level. With a downward breakout, the price might correct towards 2305.55 and then rise to the local target of 2380.70. After the price hits this level, a correction towards 2300.00 could follow.





S&P 500

The stock index has corrected towards 5226.6. A consolidation range is expected to form below this level today. A downward breakout will open the potential for a decline wave towards 5125.0 as the first target. After reaching this level, the price could correct towards 5205.0 and then decline to 5111.0.



