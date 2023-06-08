EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair failed to break the level of 1.0677 and secure below it. The market has returned to 1.0703 and, breaking this level upwards, suggests continuing the correction to 1.0740. After it reaches this level, a new wave of decline could develop to 1.0620.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.2444. At the moment, the market has extended the range upwards and suggests developing a correction to 1.2502. Next, a decline to 1.2444 and a link of growth to 1.2523 are not excluded.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 139.63. A link of decline to 139.20 is not excluded today. With an escape from the range upwards, the potential for a rise to 140.61 could open. With an escape downwards, a structure of decline to 138.16 might follow.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.9075. A link of decline to 0.9055 is not excluded today. Next, a structure of growth could develop to 0.9115.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 0.6715 and an impulse of decline to 0.6641. A structure of correction to 0.6677 is expected today. After it is over, a new wave of decline to 0.6607 could begin. This is a local target.





BRENT

Brent has formed a consolidation range around 76.40. A link of growth to 78.33 is expected today, followed by a decline to 76.40 (a test from above). Next, a rise to 80.40 could be expected, from where the trend might continue to 82.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed an impulse of decline to 1940.00. A consolidation range could develop above this level today. If the price breaks the range upwards, a link of correction to 1950.90 is not excluded. In the case it breaks the range downwards, the potential for a decline to 1931.00 might open. This is the first target.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed an impulse of decline to 4265.0. A consolidation range could develop around this level today. If the price breaks the range downwards, the wave of decline could continue to 4231.0. This is the first target. Next, a correction to 4260.0 might follow.



