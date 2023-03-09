EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair saw a rebound from 1.0693 downwards and broke through 1.0572. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming under this level. The quotes should then escape the range downwards and continue the wave to 1.0450. The target is local.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair saw a rebound from 1.2060 downwards and broke through 1.1920. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming under this level. The quotes should then escape the range downwards and continue the wave to 1.1776, from where a structure to 1.1699 may start to form.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 137.89. Today the market has performed an impulse of decline to 136.48. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming above this level. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 135.70 will open, from where the wave might continue to 135.25.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.9360. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 0.9660 should open, from where the wave might continue to 0.9870.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of a wave of decline to 0.6570. Today the market continues forming a consolidation range above this level. A link of growth to 0.6644 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 0.6513. The goal is local.





BRENT

Crude oil has completed a wave of correction to 81.87. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. With an escape upwards, a pathway up to 85.25 should open. And if this level breaks as well, the structure might develop to 87.87, from where the wave might proceed to 89.77. The target is local.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues developing a structure of decline to 1802.50. After it reached this level, a link of growth to 1830.85 might form. Then a wave of decline to 1774.44 should begin. The target is local.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed an impulse of decline to 4000.0. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. The next structure of decline to 3917.5 should start developing, and the wave might even continue to 3788.0.



