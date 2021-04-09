Forgot password?
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 09.04.2021

09.04.2021

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed a wave wave of growth to 1.1921. Today the market is trading in a consolidation range around 1.1910. Currently, there is a structure of decline to the lower border of the range (1.1891) forming. With an escape from the range downwards, a decline to 1.1808 will become possible. With an escape upwards, the price might leap up to 1.1968 and then – drop to 1.1800.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair keeps developing a consolidation range around 1.3750. We expect an escape downwards to 1.3690, possibly followed by growth to 1.3800.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

The currency pair is aiming at a breakaway of 76.55. Then we expect the quotations to reach 75.85. The goal is local. Then we expect growth to 76.55 (a test from below), followed by a decline to 75.28. The goal is first.

USDRUB
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair escaped the range downwards and reached the local goal of the declining wave – 109.00. Today the market is correcting to 109.50 (a test from below). When the correction is over, another wave of decline aiming at 108.64 should develop.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair is trading in a structure of a declining wave to 0.9204. After this level is hit, a link of correction to 0.9299 is not excluded. Then another wave of decline to 0.9134 is likely to develop.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is trading in a consolidation range under 0.7655 without any bright trend. With an escape downwards, a decline to 0.7454 will become possible. Then growth to 0.7655 might follow.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Oil keeps developing a consolidation range around 63.00. Today it might decline to 60.00. The goal is main. After this level is reached, we expect a new wave of growth to 65.50 to develop.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold completed a wave of growth to 1755.75. Today it is likely to correct to 1720.00. Practically, the market formed a wide consolidation range. We expect the quotations to escape it upwards and the trend to continue to 1900.00.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

The stock index keeps developing a wave of growth to 4160.3. After this level is reached, we expect a correction to 4006.0 to start developing. The goal is first. The main goal of the correction is likely to be 3860.0.

S&P 500
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

