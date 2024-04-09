EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The EURUSD pair has completed a growth wave targeting 1.0850. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. A further correction towards 1.0880 is not excluded. Once it is over, a decline wave to 1.0790 might start, and if this level also breaks, the potential for a decline by the trend towards 1.0700 could open.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The GBPUSD pair has formed a growth wave towards 1.2651. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. A further correction to 1.2694 is not excluded. Once it is over, a decline wave could begin, targeting 1.2573. And if this level also breaks, the potential for a decline by the trend to 1.2640 could open.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The USDJPY pair continues developing a consolidation range above 151.74. The range might expand to 152.05, after which a decline wave might form, targeting 151.44. If this level also breaks, the trend could contine to 150.80.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The USDCHF pair is forming a consolidation range around 0.9050. A further decline to 0.9035 is not excluded. Next, a wave targeting 0.9077 could develop. This is a local target.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The AUDUSD pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.6590. The correction might continue towards 0.6630. Once it is over, a new decline wave targeting 0.6555 might begin. And if this level also breaks, the potential for a decline by the trend towards 0.6478 could open. This is the first target.
BRENT
Brent continues forming a consolidation range above 88.88. With an upward escape, the potential for a wave towards 93.00 might open, from where the trend could continue to 97.00. This is a local target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues developing a consolidation range around 2333.33. With an upward escape from the range, the growth wave is expected to extend to 2380.00. With a downward escape, a correction link towards 2311.11 is not excluded. Next, a rise to 2380.00 might follow. This is a local target.
S&P 500
The stock index is forming a consolidation range around 5207.0. With an upward escape from the range, a growth link towards 5232.0 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 5188.0. If this level also breaks, the potential for a wave towards 5125.0 could open. This is the first target.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.