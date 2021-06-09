EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is still consolidating around 1.2178. Today, the pair may fall to break 1.2144 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1.2090. After that, the instrument may start a new correction towards 1.2170.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is still consolidating 1.4155; right now, it is falling towards 1.4104. Possibly, today the pair may break the latter level and continue falling to reach 1.4014. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure return to 1.4104.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After finishing the descending wave at 72.35, USDRUB is expected to correct towards 73.05. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 72.00 or even reach 71.60.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still consolidating around 109.44; right now, it is growing towards 109.85. Today, the pair may break the latter level and form one more ascending structure with the target at 110.55.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still consolidating; right now, it is trading close to the downside border at 0.8951. Possibly, today the pair may resume growing towards the upside border of the range at 0.9010. Later, the market may break this level and then continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9107.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.7747. Today, the pair may form a new descending structure towards the downside border of the range at 0.7701. After that, the instrument may break this level and continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7641.





BRENT

Brent is trading to break 72.20 and may later continue trading upwards with the target at 75.55. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to reach 70.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the descending wave at 1883.57 along with the correction towards 1895.00, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. Today, the metal may form a new descending structure to break 1883.00 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1848.26.





S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating around 4222.0. Possibly, today the asset may break this range to the upside and resume growing towards 4272.1. After that, the instrument may correct downwards to reach 4170.0 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 4300.0.



