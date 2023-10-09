EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD made a corrective movement to 1.0566 and a link of decline to 1.0482. Amid the news, the market performed a rising impulse to 1.0599 and is correcting it today. A link of decline to 1.0522 is not excluded today. After the correction is over, a rising link to 1.0685 might be expected. This is a local target.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has made a declining movement to 1.2105. Amid the news, another rising impulse to 1.2260 followed. Practically, the market could extend the correction to 1.2370. This is a local target..
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY continues developing a consolidation range above 148.99. Today the pair could rise to 149.83. A breakout of this level might open the potential for a rise to 149.88. Next, a decline to 149.06 (with a test from above) and an increase to 150.88 could follow.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has demonstrated a link of growth to 0.9174. By now, it has also made a declining impulse to 0.9072. Practically, the market could extend the correction to 0.9024. This is a local target. Next, a rise to 0.9100 might follow.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has made a declining link to 0.6313. By now, it has also performed a rising impulse to 0.6399. A link of correction to 0.6343 is not excluded. After it is over, the growth might continue to 0.6454. This is a local target.
BRENT
Brent has corrected to 83.00. A rising impulse to 88.33 has followed today. Currently, the market is correcting to 86.00. Next, the rising link could continue to 89.20. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 86.00 might not be excluded, followed by a rise to 93.25, from where the trend could continue to 96.18. This is a local target..
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a declining wave to 1810.48. Today the market is making a rising movement to 1856.17. After the price reaches this level, it might correct to 1833.00 and later grow to 1879.33. This is a local target.
S&P 500
The stock index has broken the 4271.0 level upwards and might now correct to 4370.0. After the correction is over, the declining wave could continue to 4200.0. This is a local target.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.