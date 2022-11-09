EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has broken through 1.0040 upwards and continues developing a structure of growth to 1.0114. After this level is reached, a link of decline to 1.0040 is not excluded, followed by growth to 1.0160.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has winded up correction at 1.1429. Today the market continues developing a wave of growth to 1.1680. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 1.1414 might begin.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has performed a wave of decline to 145.18. Today a link of correction to 146.00 looks quite probable. In case this level is broken away upwards, a pathway to 146.80 will open. Then a new decline to 145.00 might follow.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.9888. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. An escape downwards is expected, so that the wave of decline would continue to 0.9616.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed an impulse of decline to 0.6477 and a correction to 0.6515. Today we expect another impulse of decline to develop towards 0.6393.





BRENT

Crude oil has completed another wave of decline to 96.00. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. Further correction to 94.10 is not excluded. Then a new wave of growth to 103.30 might start.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold escaped a consolidation range upwards and reached a local goal of 1716.16. Today a link of decline to 1698.24 is not excluded. Then growth should continue to 1731.12. After this level is reached, a wave of decline should start towards 1650.00.





S&P 500

The stock index formed a consolidation range around 3788.0, escaped it upwards, and reached 3860.4. The goal is local. At the moment, the market performed a link of decline to 3788.0. We expect the price to sky-rocket to 3870.0. The wave of growth is expected to end there. Then a wave of decline to 3676.6 should start.



