EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"
EURUSD has completed a declining impulse to 1.0658, correcting to 1.0714 today. An extension of the correction to 1.0725 is not excluded. Next, the declining wave could continue to 1.0630. With a downward breakout of this level, the potential for a wave to 1.0540 might open. This is a local target.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has performed a declining impulse to 1.2245, correcting to 1.2300 today. A new link of growth to 1.2333 might develop later. Next, a new wave of decline to 1.2222 is expected to begin. If this level breaks downwards, the potential for a wave to 1.2073 could open. This is a local target.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has completed a wave of growth to 151.04. Today the quotes could correct to 150.05. Next, a new wave of growth to 151.44 might begin, opening the potential for 152.15 once the 151.44 level breaks upwards.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has completed a wave of growth to 0.9030, and a link of decline to 0.8970 is expected today. Practically, a consolidation range is forming at these levels. With an escape from this range downwards, a decline to 0.8918 might follow. And with an escape upwards, the potential for a rising wave to 0.9133 might open.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD continues developing a wave of decline to 0.6383. Once this level is reached, a link of correction to 0.6450 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 0.6333. This is a local target.
BRENT
Brent has completed a declining wave to 79.11. Practically, the potential of the declining wave has expired. A consolidation range could form above the 79.11 level today. With an escape upwards, the potential for a wave of growth to 85.75 could open. This is the first target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues developing a consolidation range around 1961.55. With an escape downwards, the potential for a declining wave to 1920.00 might open. Next, a link of correction to 1960.00 is expected (with a test from below), followed by a decline to 1913.50. This is the first target.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a declining impulse to 4362.2, correcting to 4390.0 today. Next, a wave of decline to 4330.3 is expected, from where the trend could continue to 4242.0. This is the first target.
