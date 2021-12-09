Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 09.12.2021

09.12.2021

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has completed the correctional wave at 1.1350; right now, it is falling towards 1.1265 and may later form one more ascending structure to reach 1.1309. After that, the instrument may fall to break 1.1230 and continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1177.

EURUSD
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has finished the descending wave at 1.3164; right now, it is correcting towards 1.3257 and may later resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3146.

GBPUSD
USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has completed the descending structure at 73.55. Today, the pair may consolidate above this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the instrument may resume trading within the downtrend with the first target at 72.45.

USDRUB
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is consolidating around 113.70. Possibly, the pair may form one more ascending structure to reach 114.17 and then start a new decline to return to 113.70. Later, the market may resume growing with the short-term target at 114.94.

USDJPY
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has finished the correctional structure at 0.9190; right now, it is growing towards 0.9285 and may later start another correction with the target at 0.9222.

USDCHF
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed the correction at 0.7171. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7085.

AUDUSD
BRENT

Brent is growing towards 78.25. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 73.77 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 81.80 or even extend the wave up to 82.30.

BRENT
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the correction at 1782.10. Today, the metal may form one more ascending structure with the first target at 1802.50.

GOLD
S&P 500

After completing the ascending wave at 4712.2, the S&P index is forming a new consolidation range below this level. Possibly, the asset may resume growing towards 4769.7. After that, the instrument may start another correction to reach 4652.6 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 4800.0.

S&P 500
