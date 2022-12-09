EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair got support at 1.0490 and performed a wave of growth to 1.0555. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 1.0615 will open. With an escape downwards, a link of correction to 1.0490 is not excluded, followed by growth to 1.0660.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair got support at 1.2155 and completed a wave of growth to 1.2222. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 1.2340 will open. With an escape downwards, a link of correction to 1.2155 is not excluded, followed by growth to 1.2340.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair completed a wave of correction to 135.75. Today a wave of growth to 136.80 may begin. With a breakaway of this level, growth to 137.87 is not excluded.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair completed a wave of decline to 0.9333. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. The range may extend to 0.9280. Then growth to 0.9400 may follow. And with a breakaway of this level, a pathway for growth to 0.9460 may open.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair completed a wave of growth to 0.6767. At the moment, the market has formed a consolidation range around this level. Today the range is expected to extend to 0.6797. Then a decline to 0.6767 and growth to 0.6838 may follow.
BRENT
Crude oil continues developing a consolidation range around 78.98. At a moment, the market extended the range to 76.00. Today a link of growth to 78.98 looks possible. With a breakaway of this level upwards, a pathway up to 82.00 will open. The goal is first.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is forming a consolidation range around 1790.70. With an escape upwards, a pathway for 1814.20 will open. Then a decline to 1790.70 and growth to 1815.95 might follow.
S&P 500
The stock index continues forming a consolidation range around 3945.0. The range is expected to extend to 3981.5 and then – upwards to 3981.5. Next, a decline to 3844.4 should follow. The goal is local.
