EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0876. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. If the price escapes it upwards, a link of correction to 1.0924 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.0830. Breaking the range downwards, the price will open a pathway to 1.0830, from where the wave could develop to 1.0783.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.2388. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. If the price escapes it upwards, a link of correction to 1.2458 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.2330. Breaking the range downwards, the price will open a pathway to 1.2330, from where the wave could develop to 1.2265.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing a wave of growth to 132.96. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 131.95 could start. After the correction is over, a wave of correction to 134.00 could start.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a correction to 0.9030. Today the market is forming a structure of a wave of growth to 0.9095. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 0.9062 is not excluded. Then a wave of growth to 0.9120 could start.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.6640. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. If the price escapes it upwards, a correction to 0.6716 is not excluded. Breaking the range downwards, the price will open a pathway to 0.6580, from where the wave could develop to 0.6500.





BRENT

Brent continues developing a consolidation range around 84.60 without any expressed trend. A link of growth to 85.40 is not excluded today, followed by a decline to 83.30. After an escape from the range upwards, a pathway to 87.07 is not excluded. With an escape downwards, the correction could continue to 80.00. Then growth to 87.07 could follow, from where the wave could continue to 100.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of decline to 1988.88. A link of correction to 2010.80 is not excluded today. After it is over, a new wave of decline to 1954.90 could start, from where the wave might continue to 1932.90.





S&P 500

The stock index completed an impulse of decline to 4071.3. Today the market has performed a correction to 4122.0. A new wave of decline to 4053.0 could start. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 4086.0 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 4030.0.



