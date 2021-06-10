Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 10.06.2021

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is still consolidating around 1.2178; after expanding the range up to 1.2214 and rebounding from this level, it is falling towards 1.2144. Today, the pair may break the latter level and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1.2090. After that, the instrument may start a new correction towards 1.2170.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1.4111 and forming a new consolidation range around this level, GBPUSD is expected to continue falling 1.4040. Later, the market may correct to return to 1.4111 and form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.4000.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After finishing the descending wave at 72.00, USDRUB is expected to correct towards 72.55. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 71.71 or even reach 71.50.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After completing the ascending wave at 109.60, USDJPY is consolidating around this level. Today, the pair may grow to break 110.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 110.55.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After reaching the downside border of the range at 0.8927 and rebounding from this level to the upside, USDCHF is growing. Possibly, today the pair may reach the upside border of the range at 0.9050. Later, the market may break this level and then continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9174.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has finished the descending structure at 0.7725; right now, it is consolidating around this level. Today, the pair may break this range to the downside and continue trading downwards with the first target at 0.7686.





BRENT

Brent has expanded the range up to 72.61. Possibly, today the asset may correct towards 70.00 and then resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 75.55. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to reach 70.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is falling towards 1852.64. Possibly, the metal may break this level to the downside and form a new descending structure with the short-term target at 1802.22.





S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating around 4222.0 without any particular direction. Possibly, today the asset may break this range to the upside and resume growing towards 4275.1. After that, the instrument may correct downwards to reach 4170.0 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 4303.3.



