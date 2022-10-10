EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 0.9748, EURUSD is consolidating there. Possibly, the pair may resume falling to break 0.9680 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.9500.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having formed a new consolidation range around 1.1154 and breaking it to the downside, GBPUSD is still falling towards 1.0930. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to return to 1.1154 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.0800.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After completing the ascending wave at 145.65, USDJPY is expected to resume falling towards 145.20. Later, the market may start another growth to reach 145.80 and then correct with the target at 144.00.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After breaking the consolidation range to the upside, USDCHF is expected to reach the short-term target at 0.9999. Later, the market may correct down to 0.9880 and then form one more ascending wave with the main target at 1.0270.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

Having completed the descending wave at 0.6330, AUDUSD is expected to consolidate above it. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may correct up to 0.6433; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 0.6255.





BRENT

Having finished the ascending wave at 99.40, Brent is expected to correct down to 97.10 and may later resume growing with the short-term target at 100.80. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure towards 93.40 and then start another growth to reach 103.50.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 1694.00 and forming a new consolidation range there, Gold is expected to break it to the downside and resume falling inside the downtrend with the short-term target at 1664.00. Later, the market may grow to return to 1694.00 and then start a new decline to reach 1660.00.





S&P 500

The S&P index has finished the descending wave at 3656.5; right now, it is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the asset may resume trading downwards to reach 3560.0. Later, the market may correct up to 3622.0 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 3500.0.



