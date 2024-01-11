EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The EURUSD pair has broken the 1.0966 level upwards and continues forming a growth structure to 1.1000. Once this level is reached, a decline link to 1.0966 is not excluded (a test from above). Right after that, another growth structure to 1.1010 could form. Next, a new decline wave to 1.0866 is expected.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has broken the 1.2733 level upwards and continues developing a corrective structure to 1.2790. Once the correction is over, a new decline wave to 1.2751 might begin. This is a local target.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The USDJPY pair has completed a growth wave to 145.81, and a correction to 144.90 is expected today. Once the correction is over, a new growth wave to 146.44 could start. This is the first target.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF continues developing a consolidation range under 0.8527, and today the range is expected to extend downwards to 0.8455. Next, a growth wave to 0.8598 could begin. This is the first target.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed a growth structure to 0.6723. A narrow consolidation range might form around this level today. With an escape upwards, the corrective wave to 0.6767 might continue. Once the correction is over, a new decline wave to 0.6600 by the trend could begin.
BRENT
Brent continues developing a consolidation range around 77.65 without any bright trend. A growth link to 79.24 might form today, and once this level breaks upwards, the potential for a wave to 83.00 might open, from where the trend could continue to 84.00.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues developing a decline wave to 2014.80. Once it reaches this level, a new growth wave to 2051.65 could start. Upon breaking this level upwards as well, the trend could continue to 2131.78.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a growth structure to 4795.0. Once this level is reached, a new consolidation range might develop under this level. With an escape from the range downwards, a correction to 4725.0 might start. An upward escape might entail a price rise to 4805.0, from where the trend could continue to 4900.0.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.