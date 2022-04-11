EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 1.0836 along with the correction up to 1.0911, EURUSD is falling towards 1.0848 and may later consolidate there. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the instrument may start a new correction with the target at 1.0995.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having finished the descending wave at 1.2981 along with the correction up to 1.3039, GBPUSD is forming a new descending structure with the target at 1.2975.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After rebounding from 124.02 and completing another ascending structure at 124.97, USDJPY is forming a new consolidation range there. Possibly, today the pair may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the first target at 123.44.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has finished the correctional structure at 0.9316; right now, it is growing towards 0.9385. Later, the market may resume moving downwards with the first target at 0.9292.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD continues falling towards 0.7413. Later, the market may start another growth to break 0.7494 and ten continue trading upwards with the target at 0.7577.





BRENT

Brent is consolidating around 101.90. Possibly, today the asset may expand the range down to 98.30 and then form one more ascending structure to break 105.25. Later, the market may continue moving within the uptrend with the short-term target at 107.28.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the ascending wave at 1949.65. Today, the metal may correct towards 1930.65 and then form one more ascending wave with the short-term target at 1956.52. After that, the instrument may break the latter level and continue trading upwards with the target at 2000.00.





S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating around 4485.0. Today, the asset may break the range to the downside and start another decline with the short-term target at 4372.5. Later, the market may correct up to 4480.0 and then resume falling to reach the first target at 4333.3.



