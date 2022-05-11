EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is still consolidating around 1.0530. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 1.0462; if to the upside – start another growth towards 1.0610 or even break this level to extend the structure up to 1.0676.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is consolidating around 1,2338. Possibly, the pair may expand the range down to 1.2260 and then start another correction towards 1.2450.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is forming a new consolidation range around 130.15. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 131.66; if to the downside – resume falling to reach 129.00.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is consolidating below 0.9966. Possibly, the pair may form a new descending structure with the target at 0.9860 and then start another growth towards 1.0005.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is consolidating above 0.6930. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 0.6868 and then start another growth towards 0.7003.





BRENT

Brent completed the descending wave at 101.60; right now, it is growing towards 107.24. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 104.30 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 112.66.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After completing the correction towards 1832.32, Gold is expected to grow and break 1908.99. Later, the market may continue trading upwards with the target at 1985.40.





S&P 500

Having formed a new consolidation range around 4069.4 and broken it to the downside, the S&P index is expected to continue trading downwards to reach 3832.4. After that, the instrument may correct towards 4060.0 and then resume falling with the short-term target at 3697.8.



