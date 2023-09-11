EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD continues developing a consolidation range around 1.0717. Today the market could extend the range to 1.0750. The correction might continue to 1.0790 (with a test from below). After it will be over, a new link of decline to 1.0680 is expected. This is a local target. After the price achieves it, a new wave of growth to 1.0900 could start.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Great Britain Pound continues developing a consolidation range around 1.2490. Today the market might extend the range to 1.2534. The correction might continue to the 1.2580 level (a test from below). Next, a decline to 1.2425 is expected. This is a local target. Next, a new wave of growth to 1.2720 could begin.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has broken the 146.60 level downwards and might develop a correction to 145.92. Today the price is expected to reach this level and return to 146.60 (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 145.28 might follow, after which a link of growth to 148.70 is expected.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is forming a consolidation range around 0.8917 without any strong trend. Today the range is expected to extend to 0.8888 (with a test from above). After the quotes reach the level, a rise to 0.8990 could follow. Next, a wave of decline to 0.8800 might begin.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has broken the 0.6514 level upwards, from where the correction might continue to 0.6456. After this level is reached, a link of decline to 0.6415 is not excluded (with a test from above). Next, a link of growth to 0.6472 and a decline to 0.6334 could develop.





BRENT

Brent is forming a consolidation range around 90.00. Today the range might extend to 91.08. Next, a link of decline to 90.00 is expected, followed by a rise to 92.22, from where the trend could continue to 93.20. This is a local target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has broken the 1923.20 level upwards and might continue the correction to 1929.90. Next, a decline to 1923.20 is expected (a test from above), followed by a rise to 1932.00. After this level is reached, a decline to 1903.33 might form.





S&P 500

The stock index has formed a consolidation range around 4458.2. A link of growth to 4486.6 could develop today. This is the first target. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 4500.0 is not excluded, followed by a new wave of decline to 4400.0.



