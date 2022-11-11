EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The pair has completed a wave of growth to 1.0210. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. Today we expect the range to expand to 1.0240. Then a decline to 1.0120 might follow. In case the range is escaped downwards, a pathway to 1.0000 will open. In the case of an escape upwards, the price may sky-rocket to 1.0400.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 1.1680. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. Later it might expand upwards to 1.1760. Then a wave of decline to 1.1600 should start.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 140.30. Today a link of growth to 142.55 is possible, followed by a decline to 141.30. At these levels, a consolidation range might form. With an escape upwards, a pathway for a wave of growth to 144.77 will open.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has escaped the consolidation range downwards and continues a wave of decline to 0.9622. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 0.9888 should start.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 0.6590. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. Expansion of the range to 0.6666 is expected. Then a wave of growth to 0.6538 should start. With a breakaway of this level downwards as well, a pathway down to 0.6414 will open.
BRENT
Crude oil has expanded the consolidation range to 92.44. Today the market is forming a wave of growth to 95.95. After this level is reached, a link of decline to 91.41 is not excluded, followed by growth to 96.00.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of growth to 1750.00. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. Expansion of the range to 1772.10 is not excluded. Then a wave of decline to 1693.44 might begin.
S&P 500
The stock index has broken through 3861.5 upwards. A pathway for growth to 4000.0 is open. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 3841.5 might begin. Then the quotes may grow to 4188.0.
