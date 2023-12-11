EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has completed a decline wave to 1.0723. By now, the market has corrected to 1.0780. A consolidation range is forming under this level today. An escape from this range downwards to 1.0704 is expected. And with a breakout of this level downwards as well, the potential for a wave to 1.0626 could open. This is a local target.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has completed a decline wave to 1.2502. A consolidation range is forming above this level today. An escape from the range downwards to 1.2470 is expected, possibly followed by a correction to 1.2595. Next, the price might drop to 1.2400.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has completed a growth structure to 144.88. A structure of a consolidation range has formed today around this level. With an escape from the range upwards, the potential for a wave to 147.31 might open. This is a local target. Next, a decline to 144.88 might happen (a test from above), followed by a rise to 148.15. This is the first target.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has completed a rise impulse to 0.8819. Today the pair could correct to 0.8780. After the correction is over, a new growth wave to 0.8833 might start, from where the trend could continue to 0.8899.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed a corrective wave to 0.6619. A new decline wave to 0.6555 has formed by now. A consolidation range is forming around this level today. With an escape downwards, the potential for another decline wave to 0.5495 might follow. This is a local target.
BRENT
Brent is forming a growth wave to 77.77. Upon reaching this level, a correction link to 75.65 could form, followed by a growth wave to 81.07, from where the trend might continue to 83.25. This is the first target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a decline impulse to 2026.45. A consolidation range has formed around this level by now. With an escape from the range downwards, the potential for a new decline structure to 1908.00 could form. Upon reaching this level, the price could start correcting to 2026.45 (a test from below).
S&P 500
The stock index is forming a growth wave to 4621.0. Upon reaching this level, the price could make a correction link to 4583.3. Next, a growth wave to 4627.6 might develop.
