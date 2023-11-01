EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has completed a correction to 1.0633. A new fifth decline wave to 1.0125 could start now. Practically, the first structure of this wave is forming, targeting 1.0418. After the price reaches this level, it could correct to 1.0550 (a test from below) and then decline to 1.0277, from where the trend might continue to 1.0125.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has corrected to 1.2330. By now, the market has completed a structure of decline to 1.2121. A consolidation range is now forming around this level. A downward breakout will open the potential for a decline to 1.1925. Once the price hits this level, a link of correction to 1.2330 (a test from below) could develop, followed by a decline to 1.1550.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed a growth wave, reaching 151.40. A consolidation range is expected to form below this level. Breaking it downwards, the price might correct to 147.90 (at a minimum). After the correction is over, a rise to 154.55 could follow. This is the primary target.





BRENT

Brent has formed a consolidation range around 87.55 and broke it downwards today. Practically, the market could decline to 82.66 with the correction potentially continuing to 80.15. Following its completion, a new growth wave could start, targeting 95.00. This is a local target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a growth wave, reaching 2009.00. A consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. Breaking it downwards, the price could continue its downward momentum to 1952.00. If this level breaks too, this will open the way for a decline to 1899.00.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a decline wave, hitting 4111.0. This is a local target. By now, a consolidation range has formed above this level. An upward breakout of the range will open the potential for an upward movement to 4328.0 (a test from below). After the price reaches this level, a new decline wave could start, targeting 4050.5.



