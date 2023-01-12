EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has reached a local goal of the wave of growth at 1.0773. Today a correction to 1.0710 should start. After the correction is over, growth to 1.0788 is expected.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 1.2140. A link of decline to 1.2084 is not excluded, followed by growth to 1.2290.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 132.80. Today the market continues developing a wave of decline to 130.60. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 131.66 and a decline to 128.90 should follow.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a structure of a correctional wave to 0.9330. Today the market might continue declining to 0.9105. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 0.9250 (a test from below) is not excluded. Then a decline to 0.9094 should follow.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 0.6900. With an escape downwards, a decline to 0.6848 might follow. With an escape upwards, a pathway for a wave of growth to 0.6996 should open.
BRENT
Crude oil has completed a wave of growth to 83.23. Today a decline to 81.76 might follow. Then growth to 84.90 should follow, from where the trend might continue to 86.00.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is forming a consolidation range around 1877.77. Today the price might grow to 1890.00. The goal is local. After this level is reached, a correction might develop to 1831.30, followed by growth to 1898.00.
S&P 500
The stock index is forming a consolidation range around 3877.7. Today the range has extended upwards to 3972.6. A decline to 3870.0 is expected. And with a breakaway of this level, a pathway to 3775.0 will open.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.