EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has completed a growth wave to 1.0997 and a correction to 1.0930. Today the market is forming a new growth structure to 1.1010. Upon reaching this level, a decline wave to the 1.0944 level is expected, from where the trend might continue to 1.0877. This is a local target.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has completed a decline wave to 1.2690. Today it has formed a growth wave to 1.2782, under which level a consolidation range might develop. With a downward escape from the range, the quotes could drop to 1.2772. With an upward escape, a growth link to 1.2840 is not excluded. Next, the price might go down by the trend to 1.2666. This is a local target.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY continues developing a decline wave to the 144.30 level. Next, a correction link to 145.35 is expected, followed by a decline by the trend to 142.88. This is a local target.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF continues developing a consolidation range around 0.8530. Today the range is expected to extend upwards to 0.8598. This is the first target. Next, a correction to 0.8457 might follow.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD continues developing a growth link to 0.6720. Next, the price could drop to 0.6680, from where the trend might extend to 0.6640. This is a local target.
BRENT
Brent has completed a growth link to 73.46. A consolidation range is currently forming around this level. An upward escape from the range is expected, so that the growth wave could continue to 83.11. This is a local target. Next, the quotes might correct to 79.50 and grow to 84.00.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a correction to 2013.22. Today the market has started a new growth wave to 2071.45. This is the first target. Once this level is reached, the quotes might correct to 2045.00. Next, a rise to 2099.00 might follow, from where the trend could continue to 2131.80.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a decline wave to 4738.0 and a correction to 4783.8. A consolidation range might form under this level. With a downward escape from the range, the potential for a decline wave to 4689.5 might open. This is a local target.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.