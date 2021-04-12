EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is falling towards 1.1855 and may later grow to reach 1.1895, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may fall to reach 1.1800; if to the upside – resume trading upwards with the target at 1.1977 and then form a new descending structure towards 1.1740.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.3590. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure towards 1.3755 and then resume falling with the target at 1.3500.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After reaching the closest correctional target at 77.30, USDRUB may extend this correction up to 77.70. Later, the market may form a new descending structure to break 76.60 and then continue falling with the first target at 75.00.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is trading downwards to reach 108.68. After that, the instrument may start a new correction with the target at 109.77.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is correcting towards 0.9313. Later, the market may start a new decline with the target at 0.9194.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is consolidating below 0.7655 without any particular direction. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may fall to break 0.7565 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7454.





BRENT

Brent is still consolidating around 63.00 without any particular direction. Possibly, today the asset may continue falling to reach the key target at 60.00. Later, the market may form a new ascending wave towards 65.50.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting downwards to reach 1720.00. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to break 1755.75 and then continue growing with the short-term target at 1850.50.





S&P 500

After breaking 4111.0 to the upside, the S&P index is expected to continue groping with the short-term target at 4160.3. Later, the market may resume falling with the first target at 4006.0.



