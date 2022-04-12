Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 12.04.2022

12.04.2022

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is still consolidating around 1.0870. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the instrument may start a new decline with the target at 1.0804 or even extend this structure down to 1.0750.

EURUSD
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD continues consolidating around 1.3030. Possibly, the pair may expand the range up to 1.3061 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 1.2977.

GBPUSD
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still consolidating around 125.30. Today, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards to break 124.95. After that, the instrument may continue falling with the first target at 124.21.

USDJPY
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF continues falling towards 0.9300. Later, the market may start another correction to reach 0.9333 and then resume moving downwards with the target at 0.9288.

USDCHF
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed the descending wave at 0.7400; right now, it is correction towards 0.7466. Later, the market may start another decline with the target at 0.7340.

AUDUSD
BRENT

Brent is consolidating above 98.30. Possibly, today the asset may break the range upwards and form one more ascending structure to break 104.30. Later, the market may continue moving within the uptrend with the first target at 107.30.

BRENT
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues growing towards 1974.11 and may later start a new correction to reach 1944.77. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 2000.00.

GOLD
S&P 500

After breaking 4455.0, the S&P index continues falling towards 4372.6. Later, the market may correct to return to 4455.0 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 4334.0.

S&P 500
